Related Program: 
The State of Things

Chasing Zaïre: Meet Eric Ndelo

By & 15 minutes ago
  • Man standing in front of a brick wall wearing paint-covered smock
    Eric Ndelo uses screen printing as a force for social justice, youg artist empowerment and entrepreneurship skill-building.
    Eric Ndelo

Street fashion is a venue for activism, according to Eric Ndelo. Through screen printing, he has elevated social justice movements like Black Lives Matter, empowered young artists and taught entrepreneurship to Congo youth. It was all part of the vision, he says.

Ndelo is the creative director and master screen printer at MacFly Fresh Printing, as well as the co-founder of DRC ApeParel. He grew up in Charlotte, as the son of Congolese immigrants. He lived between white and Black America — too Black to really fit in at his family’s white church, and too African to fit in with his Black peers. But as he got older, Ndelo realized the “race pocket” he lived in could be an advantage. And he is determined to use it to better American society. Host Anita Rao talks with Ndelo about fashion activism and how his Congolese heritage shaped his path.

Tags: 
The State of Things
SOT Meet Series
Eric Ndelo
Fashion
African-American Artist
The Democratic Republic of the Congo

Related Content

Finding Strength In Fragility: Meet Maya Freelon

By & Jan 27, 2020
Freelon sits on a tractor wheel with one of her tissue-paper pieces draped on the tractor.
Chris Charles for Garden & Gun

Durham artist Maya Freelon’s large tissue paper installations have hung in the halls of the Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building and the North Carolina Museum of Art. She has received commissions from Google and Cadillac and was recently named one of five young artists to watch during Miami Art Week 2019. Her techniques transform tissue paper from schoolhouse craft to fine art and create community in collaborative quilt-making workshops.

White, Black and Native American Roots Inspire Toni Scott’s Artwork

By & Feb 8, 2018
Photo of sculpture of bodies in bondage
Courtesy of the Sonja Haynes Stone Center at UNC

For artist Toni Scott, the question of where her family is from has no simple answer. Years of comprehensive research conducted by her and her family showed that some of her ancestors were slave-owners, others were slaves, and still others were gifted land by the U.S. government after they marched down the Trail of Tears.