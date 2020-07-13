Chasing Zaïre: Meet Eric Ndelo

Street fashion is a venue for activism, according to Eric Ndelo. Through screen printing, he has elevated social justice movements like Black Lives Matter, empowered young artists and taught entrepreneurship to Congo youth. It was all part of the vision, he says.

Ndelo is the creative director and master screen printer at MacFly Fresh Printing, as well as the co-founder of DRC ApeParel. He grew up in Charlotte, as the son of Congolese immigrants. He lived between white and Black America — too Black to really fit in at his family’s white church, and too African to fit in with his Black peers. But as he got older, Ndelo realized the “race pocket” he lived in could be an advantage. And he is determined to use it to better American society. Host Anita Rao talks with Ndelo about fashion activism and how his Congolese heritage shaped his path.