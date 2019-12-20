Challenge To Silent Sam Settlement Heads To Court

A civil rights law firm will head to court Friday in an effort to overturn a controversial settlement between the UNC System Board of Governors and the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

Attorneys with the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law represent six UNC-Chapel Hill students and one professor seeking to intervene in the settlement case. They argue the deal that gave the Sons of Confederate Veterans $2.5 million for the preservation of the Silent Sam statue goes against the university's mission and harms students and faculty.

Motions filed by the civil rights law firm further argue that the Sons of Confederate Veterans did not show evidence they lawfully owned the statue and fraudulently claimed an interest in it when they filed a lawsuit against the UNC System. That lawsuit was settled seven minutes after the pro-Confederate group filed its complaint, according to the motion.

Each student seeking to intervene wrote an affidavit describing their own stake in the settlement.

"The BOG has violated its fiduciary and ethical duties to my university and to me as a UNC student," wrote UNC School of Law student Elisabeth Jones.

"The fact that my university, whose mission is to serve as a 'center of scholarship,' 'settled' a fraudulent lawsuit concerning the monument with a payout of $2.5 million to an organization dedicated to spreading a false historical narrative that denigrates African Americans and sows hatred and ignorance, causes me substantial injury," Jones said.

The intervenors say the settlement misuses funds that could be used for student scholarships or other purposes central to UNC-Chapel Hill's mission and that the Board of Governors' actions will hurt the university's ability to recruit and retain students and faculty of color.

UNC Board of Governors Chairman Randy Ramsey has called the challenge "irresponsible." He and other members of the board say they negotiated the settlement in the interest of student safety.

Friday's hearing in Hillsborough is just the first step in a series of motions the civil rights law firm has filed asking Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour to reopen and reconsider the case. Baddour approved the settlement between the UNC Board of Governors and the Sons of Confederate Veterans in November. He will also preside over these hearings, as is customary when someone seeks to intervene in a lawsuit.

Baddour will consider whether the students and faculty member have a direct interest in the settlement and can become a party to the case. If he grants the motion to intervene, at a later hearing, the civil rights attorneys will argue the Sons of Confederate Veterans did not have standing in the lawsuit they filed against the UNC System.

If Baddour does not grant the motion to intervene, the students and faculty member could appeal to a higher court.

