Related Program: 
The State of Things

Carolina Basketball Under Scrutiny, Allegations Against Zion Williamson, What The Senate Is Doing

By & 46 minutes ago

Sylvia Hatchell has been coaching the UNC women's basketball team for over three decades including their 2014 win over Michigan St. that sent the Lady Tarheels to the sweet sixteen.
Credit University of North Carolina Athletics

Hall of Fame University of North Carolina Women’s College Basketball Coach Sylvia Hatchell and her staff have been placed on paid leave as UNC-CH sorts through complaints by parents. The Washington Post reports the suspension emerged after a meeting between administrators and parents of current players who alleged Hatchell pushed injured team members to play through the pain, that players were not given proper medical care, and that she made racially insensitive comments to the team.

Reporter Andrew Carter of The News & Observer spoke with a former player, plus parents of former players and a parent of a current player. He talks to Frank Stasio about Hatchell’s three decades at the school and whether they may soon come to an end. Meanwhile Duke University officials say they are looking into claims that Zion Williamson’s mother may have received money from Nike as a bribe to convince him to attend Duke. Will this result in an official NCAA investigation into Duke’s program? Plus, some North Carolina lawmakers moves to protect the rights of college athletes. Senate Bill 335 stops short of paying athletes, but offers better health and safety procedures, legal counsel, academic support, and would make it illegal for a university to earn revenue from a players name and likeness without their permission. Does this bill stand a chance? Carter has updates on the latest behind the politics of basketball in North Carolina.

Tags: 
The State of Things
Basketball
College Basketball
NCAA
Sylvia Hatchell
Duke Basketball
Duke Blue Devils
UNC Basketball

Related Content

UNC Women's Basketball Staff Put On Leave As School Initiates Review

By Apr 1, 2019
Ben McKeown / AP Photo

Updated at 5:55 p.m.

The University of North Carolina has placed its women's basketball coaching staff on administrative leave following the launch of an investigation into the program's culture, according to a news release issued Monday by the UNC-Chapel Hill Athletic Department.

Duke Basketball's Stadium: Designed By An African American During Segregation

By Jan 6, 2015
OpenDurham.org via the Duke Archives

This week marks the 75th anniversary of Cameron Indoor Stadium, home to Duke University Basketball. In that time, the Blue Devils have won 4 national championships, and made 38 NCAA Tournament appearances. But the building itself has as much history as the teams that have passed through it.

At its founding, the stadium was the largest south of Philadelphia. It flaunted some of the most modern conveniences of any venue.

ESPN, Washington Post Honor Dean Smith On His 83rd Birthday

By Mar 10, 2014
15 Mar 1997: Coach Dean Smith of the North Carolina Tarheels gives instructions to his players during a playoff game against the Colorado Buffaloes at the Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The Tarheels won the game 73 - 56 giving
Bo Gordy-Stith (PBoBS) / Flickr/Creative Commons

Former UNC-Chapel Hill men's basketball coach Dean Smith's 83rd birthday was last week, and several major news organizations have marked his life and legacy with extraordinary articles. Smith has dementia now, and that makes both of the articles we'll highlight here so moving.

Remembering ESPN Anchor Stuart Scott And His North Carolina Connection

By Jan 5, 2015
Stuart Scott hugs coach Roy Williams.

Longtime ESPN anchor Stuart Scott died of cancer Sunday morning. He was 49 years old. Scott was known for his on-camera presence, and the catch-phrases he coined. 

"Boo-Yah!" 

"He must be the bus driver cuz he was takin' him to school."

The broadcaster was beloved in the Carolina community. He went to high school in Winston-Salem, and later attended University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he worked at the campus radio station, WXYC.  After graduation, he worked at stations around the country, and then was hired to help launch ESPN 2.