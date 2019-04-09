Carolina Basketball Under Scrutiny, Allegations Against Zion Williamson, What The Senate Is Doing

Hall of Fame University of North Carolina Women’s College Basketball Coach Sylvia Hatchell and her staff have been placed on paid leave as UNC-CH sorts through complaints by parents. The Washington Post reports the suspension emerged after a meeting between administrators and parents of current players who alleged Hatchell pushed injured team members to play through the pain, that players were not given proper medical care, and that she made racially insensitive comments to the team.

Reporter Andrew Carter of The News & Observer spoke with a former player, plus parents of former players and a parent of a current player. He talks to Frank Stasio about Hatchell’s three decades at the school and whether they may soon come to an end. Meanwhile Duke University officials say they are looking into claims that Zion Williamson’s mother may have received money from Nike as a bribe to convince him to attend Duke. Will this result in an official NCAA investigation into Duke’s program? Plus, some North Carolina lawmakers moves to protect the rights of college athletes. Senate Bill 335 stops short of paying athletes, but offers better health and safety procedures, legal counsel, academic support, and would make it illegal for a university to earn revenue from a players name and likeness without their permission. Does this bill stand a chance? Carter has updates on the latest behind the politics of basketball in North Carolina.