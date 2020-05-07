Businesses Prep To Re-Open

By 1 hour ago

Traffic could pick up again as restrictions are eased. Restaurants will still be required to offer takeout only.
Credit Jason deBruyn / WUNC

As Governor Roy Cooper begins easing restrictions on some businesses starting Friday, local retail stores are taking precautions to open safely.

Some stores are limiting the number of people allowed inside or offering shopping by appointment for customers with health risks.

Andy Ellen is the president of the North Carolina Retail Merchants Associations. Ellen says it's crucial that customers can trust retailers. 

"It's incumbent upon the retailer to make sure that the customer feels safe and that they see that the retailer has done the things they're supposed to do," he said. "They want the 6-foot increments on the floor at the point of sale, that they're doing frequent cleanings of high touch areas like countertops."

Clothing boutiques will be taking other measures, like not allowing people to try on clothes, or steaming clothes immediately to sanitize the merchandise.

Tags: 
NC Coronavirus Updates

Related Content

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of May 4

By May 4, 2020
A Whole Foods Market worker gathers grocery carts in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Gerry Broome / AP

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week Of April 27.

4:01 p.m. - Two more people in North Carolina died from flu-related symptoms last week, raising the death toll to 185 with one week left in the reporting season. By comparison, state health officials have recorded 507 deaths from COVID-19 since early March. The state Department of Health and Human Services extended this flu season's reporting period to the week ending May 16. Typically, the flu season runs from October first through March 31. - Amy Jeffries, WUNC

Hail The Conquering, If Confined, Graduate

By & 3 hours ago

When this year’s seniors started their final year of high school, they could not have imagined that their spring would involve canceled proms, drive-thru cap and gown pickups and postponed graduation ceremonies.