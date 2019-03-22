From the BBC World Service… A delay's been granted, but are you still confused about Brexit? We're in Brussels just hours after the European Union wiped a March 29 exit from the calendar to hear exclusively from the boss of Europe's busiest port about how he's preparing for any outcome. We'll also get a taste of what Brexit uncertainty is like for food-and-drinks producers, and ask an economist whether the damage to business on both sides of the English Channel has already been done.
Brexit's delayed, but is damage to business already done?
By Marketplace • 4 hours ago