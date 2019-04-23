Borderless Banjo With Andy Eversole

Andy Eversole does not like to go places without his banjo. But that does not mean he sticks close to home. His most recent recording project took him to India to capture the sounds of the subcontinent and incorporate them into his Southern-rooted banjo music. He journeyed to New Delhi, Agra, Rajasthan and the Kashmir region and collaborated with musicians he met there. He discovered that Indian musicians have a penchant for playing live and that their cows and car horns do not stop for the occasion. Eversole documented the trip in a YouTube documentary.

He plays for The State of Things and the live audience at the Triad Stage in downtown Greensboro. He plays as part of Banjo Earth Band at the Carolina Theatre of Greensboro on May 25 at 8 p.m.