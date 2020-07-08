Related Program: All Things Considered Black Man Speaks On Being Attacked, Threatened With A Noose In Bloomington, Ind. By editor • 3 hours ago Related Program: All Things Considered ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on July 8, 2020 6:19 pm NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Vauhxx Booker, a Black activist in Bloomington, Ind., about experiencing what he describes as an attempted lynching and authorities' response to the incident. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.