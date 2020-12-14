Black Businesses Continue To Innovate During COVID-19

When the first wave of federal COVID-19 provisions became available to businesses in April, Black business owners received a very small amount of relief funding. And the North Carolina Business Council estimates the number of Black businesses in the state has decreased by 41 percent since the beginning of the pandemic. There are several reasons for this, including the racial wage and generational wealth gaps, both of which contribute to Black businesses starting up with lower capital and struggling to sustain themselves without economic relationships with banks and other wealth-holding institutions.

North Carolina’s Black business owners face an uphill climb in the aftermath of COVID-19. Provided they find a way to remain afloat during the pandemic, business growth will be challenging. Partners in Equity has launched a new data and investment initiative, ResilNC, designed to help Black businesses sustain themselves longterm, after the economy restabilizes and businesses reopen permanently. Host Anita Rao talks to Napoleon Wallace, founding partner of Partners in Equity, as well as several local Black business owners, including Dorian Bolden, owner of Beyu Caffe and Beyu Blue Coffee; Justus McGee, owner of Soul Fresh Spring Rolls; Jackie Morin, co-founder of Wonder Puff Cotton Candy; and Shine Carter, owner of Shine Diamond Nails.