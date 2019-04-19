Related Program: 
Ask Me Another

Biopic: The Movie: The Game

  • Contestants Erika Meyer and Katie Wogksch appear on <em>Ask Me Another</em> at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
    Mike Katzif / NPR

Contestants listen to clips of actors playing real people and then guess the person being portrayed.

Heard on Retta: Tweet Yo' Self.

