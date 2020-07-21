Biden Launches Wide Battleground Push With Ads, Surrogates

By 38 minutes ago

In this Oct. 27, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden takes a selfie with supporters during a campaign rally at Durham's historically-Black Hillside High School.
Credit Peyton Sickles / For WUNC

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is ramping up its advertising and deploying some of its high-profile surrogates as it tries to solidify a broad battleground map that his advisers see as giving him multiple paths to an Electoral College majority.

Biden’s Democratic campaign announced Tuesday a $15 million weeklong advertising campaign including television, digital, radio and print in six states: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. President Donald Trump won all six states four years ago. The television purchases, which involve ads in English and Spanish, also extend to national cable television, including on Major League Baseball's Opening Day broadcasts.

Separately, the campaign is using top surrogates in the coming days for events targeting Las Vegas; Milwaukee; northern Virginia; Detroit and western Michigan; Raleigh, North Carolina; Des Moines, Iowa; and Omaha, Nebraska. The headliners include two women mentioned as potential Biden running mates, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth and California Sen. Kamala Harris, along with former presidential candidates Julián Castro and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

While the Biden moves underscore his wide-ranging approach, they also highlight lingering questions about spreading the campaign too thin. Four years ago, Democrat Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign made a show of expanding its efforts into Sun Belt states like Arizona and Georgia – GOP strongholds that have become more competitive – while the candidate herself spent no time in Wisconsin and little time in Michigan or Pennsylvania, states her campaign viewed as reliably Democratic. President Donald Trump ended up sweeping all those states.

Biden’s top aides have promised “an expanded map” that includes both traditional battlegrounds like the Great Lakes states that delivered Trump’s 2016 victory and more GOP-leaning states that are now in play because of demographic shifts and the president’s struggles responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re not trying to get to 400 electoral votes,” Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told The Associated Press in a recent interview. “But we’re trying to have as many paths as possible to the 270 that it takes to win.”

Biden's advertising and surrogate footprint reflects a broad geographic and demographic coalition Biden is seeking.

As an example, Trump won Michigan in 2016 by fewer than 11,000 votes. Clinton lost ground in whiter, working-class areas beyond the urban areas and in Detroit, as compared to President Barack Obama’s 2012 marks. Although addressing either shortfall could flip Michigan back to Democrats, Biden’s campaign insists it is not prioritizing one slice of the electorate over the other.

Northern Virginia and Raleigh, North Carolina, meanwhile, represent growing urban and suburban areas where Democrats can run up big vote totals from white liberals, nonwhite voters and college-educated white voters who have leaned Republican in the past but have soured on Trump.

Des Moines and Omaha, meanwhile, are whiter, more culturally conservative cities, but Democrats believe Trump’s struggles put electoral votes there in play. Obama twice won Iowa before Trump outpaced Clinton there nearly by double digits. Nebraska is reliably Republican but awards electoral votes by congressional districts, and the Omaha district could be in play.

The presumptive Democratic nominee still has not reserved television advertising for the fall. Trump’s Republican reelection campaign has reserved more than $146 million already, led by a $36.3 million investment in Florida and $18.4 million in Ohio, which is not included in the latest Biden spending. In 2016, Clinton did not start buying post-Labor Day television spots until late August.

Harris, one of the party’s most recognizable women of color, is leading Biden’s event in North Carolina, where the Democratic path to victory depends both on high Black turnout and cajoling enough white swing voters. Klobuchar, who built her presidential campaign identity as a Midwestern moderate, is being deployed as the envoy in Iowa.

Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, and other Biden aides have pointed to the campaign’s uptick in fundraising to assert that they can build a wide playing field without being spread too thin. The campaign and the Democratic National Committee have outraised Trump for the last two months but still trail the GOP’s combined accounts in cash on hand.

Tags: 
2020 Election
Joe Biden

Related Content

No Way Around It: Gov. Cooper Makes The Inevitable Choice On Schools

By Jul 17, 2020

This week in state politics: More remote learning became a reality this week when Gov.  Roy Cooper announced North Carolina public schools will not return like normal next month as COVID-19 cases have been on the rise.

Rob Schofield and Becki Gray discuss the governor's choice to recommend a mix of online and in-person schooling for K-12 students. 

Meanwhile, the latest campaign finance reports show Democrats are building a financial advantage. And in Asheville, city council members unanimously voted to provide Black residents with reparations.

 


Unclear Path Forward For Photo ID In NC 2020 Elections

By editor Jul 15, 2020

North Carolina Republican legislators insisted that a photo ID provision be included in order to pass a badly needed bill to adjust some election laws and to fund additional election costs during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

This Progressive Organizer Says Black Women Can Change The Political Paradigm

By Jul 15, 2020

Aisha Dew first volunteered on a political campaign 30 years ago, when she was a young girl. In 2016, she was leading Bernie Sanders' campaign in North Carolina. Today, she works with Higher Heights, seeking to mobilize Black women and increase their participation – and representation – in politics.

On this episode of the Politics Podcast from WUNC, Dew discusses her focus for 2020, and whether one institutional hurdle for Black candidates is getting any lower.
 


NC Elections Officials Aim To Avoid Poll Worker Shortage This Fall

By Jul 14, 2020
File photo of polling worker as she enters a polling place in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 as early voting began in the Republican primary election for the North Carolina 9th Congressional District, a special election that was forced after l
Chuck Burton / AP

Anne Moebes signed up to work at a polling site in Buncombe County for the March 3 primaries, just before the coronavirus pandemic really hit the United States. It was her first time volunteering as a poll worker and she ended up serving as a precinct judge.