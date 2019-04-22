Beyond Meat to seek $175 million in IPO

There's a growing battle in the market for burger patties that look meat — and are supposed to taste like it — but are made from plants. The Beyond Burger, made by a company called Beyond Meat, is one of the competitors. And today, the company said it's hoping to raise something north of $175 million through an impending initial public offering. As it turns out, making a burger that at least tries to resemble the real thing comes at a pretty high cost.

