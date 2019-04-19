Related Program: Ask Me Another Away Games By editor • 1 hour ago Related Program: Ask Me Another ShareTweetEmail Contestants Corey Wisk and Anna Danziger appear on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York Mike Katzif / NPR Listen Listening... / Hut! Hut! Hike! In this game, contestants identify professional sports teams that moved cities, but kept their original geographically-specific names. Heard on Retta: Tweet YoSelf.Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.