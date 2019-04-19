Related Program: 
Ask Me Another

April Showers Bring Yam Flowers

  • Ophira Eisenberg performs stand-up alongside Jonathan Coulton on <em>Ask Me Another</em> at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York
    Mike Katzif / NPR

In this anagram word game, contestants unscramble the names of flowers. Don't forget to stop and smell the A BIG ONES!

Heard on Retta: Tweet Yo' Self.

