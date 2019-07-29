Appeals Court Strikes Down Key Atlantic Coast Pipeline Permit

By 2 minutes ago

If completed, the 600-mile Atlantic Coast Pipeline will transport natural gas from West Virginia to North Carolina.
Credit Roy Luck / Flickr/ Creative Commons

A federal appeals court on Friday tossed out key permits related to the Atlantic Coast pipeline, saying that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s decisions regarding the permits were “arbitrary and capricious,” and that the agency seemed to have “lost sight of its mandate” to protect endangered and threatened species under the Endangered Species Act.

Patrick Hunter is an attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, which represents several environmental groups opposed to the pipeline. He said this ruling is the latest in a string of court decisions to overturn permits for the project.

“With all of those permits outstanding, this project cannot move forward with construction at this point, so it’s sort of at a standstill situation,” said Hunter.

The 600-mile long pipeline was designed to transport natural gas from West Virginia to North Carolina. Construction started last year, but was halted due to legal challenges.

Supporters and opponents are waiting to see if the U.S. Supreme Court will agree to review a ruling by a lower court that prevents the pipeline from crossing the Appalachian Trail.

Dominion Energy Spokesman Aaron Ruby said partial construction could continue once the Fish and Wildlife Services permit is re-issued, even if the Supreme Court decides to hear the case.

“We're confident we're still on track to complete the entire project by 2021,” said Ruby.  

The pipeline, which is slated to run from West Virginia through Virginia and North Carolina, has been in the planning process for five years. Ruby said it’s been highly scrutinized each step of the way.

“The additional scrutiny that we’re being held to in the courts only reinforces the very high standard that’s being applied to the project,” he said.

Environmental groups opposed to the project say it’s unnecessary, and will cause environmental harm in three states.

Tags: 
Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Related Content

Legislative Committee Investigating Cooper Over Atlantic Coast Pipeline And His Solar Connections

By & Mar 19, 2019
The proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline run through eight counties in Eastern North Carolina.
Roy Luck / Flickr/ Creative Commons

Gov. Roy Cooper’s handing of the permit process for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is under scrutiny.

New information from public records requests raises questions about the role he played in the dispute between Duke Energy and Strata Solar, a solar energy company that Cooper was once in business with and his brother continues to make money from. NC Insider Reporter Lauren Horsch combed through public records including Cooper’s schedule and e-mails and texts with his staff, which revealed a 2017 correspondence from the CEO of Strata Solar requesting that the governor make “a call to Duke leadership.”

Court Tosses Permit For Pipeline To Cross Appalachian Trail

By Dec 13, 2018
FILE - In a Tuesday June 6, 2017 file photo, hydrologist William K. Jones, walks up a mountain near the route of the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline in Bolar, Va. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission released its final environmental impact statement.
Steve Helber, File / AP

A permit for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to cross two national forests, including parts of the Appalachian Trail, was thrown out Thursday by a federal appeals court that harshly criticized regulators for approving the proposal.

Federal Officials Halt Atlantic Coast Pipeline Construction

By Aug 11, 2018
FILE - In a Tuesday June 6, 2017 file photo, hydrologist William K. Jones, walks up a mountain near the route of the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline in Bolar, Va.
Steve Helber, File / AP

Federal officials have ordered that construction be halted on the Atlantic Coast pipeline, days after a federal appeals court threw out two key permits for building the 600-mile natural gas pipeline.