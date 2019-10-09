Related Program: 
The State of Things

Anita Rao Joins Frank Stasio As Regular Host Of The State Of Things

  • State of Things Managing Editor Anita Rao will now regularly host The State of Things featuring conversations including the recurring series Embodied.
    State of Things Managing Editor Anita Rao will now regularly host The State of Things featuring conversations including the recurring series Embodied.

Managing Editor Anita Rao joined The State of Things as a producer in 2014. Since, she has produced a wide range of conversations for the show and led the team’s efforts to broaden the show’s scope and diversity of voices.

Now she will continue that effort on the other side of the microphone as a regular host of the show. Rao will moderate discussions important to North Carolinians, including the new series Embodied, which features candid conversations about sex, relationships and health. Host Frank Stasio talks with Rao about the series and her becoming a regular presence on the show.

 

