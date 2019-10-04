‘Am I Dying?!’ A Raleigh Doctor’s Answer To Internet Self-Diagnoses

When did you last look up your symptoms online? Medical tomes and doctors visits were once necessary for diagnosis; now the internet makes medical knowledge — both amateur and professional — available to the masses.

For marginalized patients without access to the costly medical system, message boards with home remedies can validate and diagnose symptoms doctors may have dismissed. But it is a struggle to trust or know what to do with the information we find. Muddled symptoms, inaccurate self-diagnoses and a constant anxiety over our own bodies complicates the work of 21st century doctors. Cardiologists Dr. Christopher Kelly and Dr. Marc Eisenberg noticed more and more of their patients arriving with anxiety from self-diagnoses. Dr. Kelly is a cardiologist at North Carolina Heart and Vascular and REX Hospital in Raleigh.

The pair penned “Am I Dying?! A Complete Guide To Your Symptoms And What To Do Next” (William Morrow/2018) to address their patients’ concerns in a way that takes symptoms seriously yet easily points readers towards one of three simple tiers of advice: 1. Take a chill pill, 2. Make a doctor’s appointment, 3. Get to the ER. Host Anita Rao talks with Dr. Kelly about whether the internet has democratized medicine or just sent us on a never-ending string of Google queries.