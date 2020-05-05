All Displaced McDougald Terrace Residents Now Back Home

The Durham Housing Authority says all of the families of a housing complex who were displaced at the beginning of this year have returned to their homes now.

In January, nearly 300 families from McDougald Terrace evacuated their homes and moved into hotels because of concerns over elevated carbon monoxide levels. Over the past few months, DHA says it inspected the 346 units at the housing complex and replaced several hundred furnaces, water heaters and stoves.

"We thank our residents for their patience, steadfastness and strength through a difficult situation," DHA chief executive Anthony Scott said in a released recap of the relocation and repair project. "As we continue to deal with this pandemic within our community, we hope that our residents are staying safe and that we can all get through this together."

Residents started returning to the housing community in February. DHA says the last family returned yesterday. About 30 families moved to other housing complexes.

DHA says the total cost of housing families in hotels and repairing units is expected to reach at least $9 million.

The Durham Housing Authority says all of the families of a housing complex who were displaced at the beginning of this year have returned to their homes now.

In January, nearly 300 families from McDougald Terrace evacuated their homes and moved into hotels because of concerns over elevated carbon monoxide levels.

Over the past few months, DHA says it inspected the 346 units at the housing complex and replaced several hundred furnaces, water heaters and stoves.

"We thank our residents for their patience, steadfastness and strength through a difficult situation," DHA chief executive Anthony Scott said in a released recap of the relocation and repair project. "As we continue to deal with this pandemic within our community, we hope that our residents are staying safe and that we can all get through this together."

Residents started returning to the housing community in February. DHA says the last family returned yesterday. About 30 families moved to other housing complexes.

DHA says the total cost of housing families in hotels and repairing units is expected to reach at least $9 million.