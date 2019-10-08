Related Program: 
Alamance County Celebrates First Indigenous Peoples’ Day

  • An afro-indigenous woman's face edited over the image of an indigenous young man.
    Members of the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation organized the celebration in coordination with Culture Mill and other organizations in Alamance County.
    Courtesy of Damola Akintunde and Crystal Cavalier-Keck

Indigenous Peoples’ Day reimagines Columbus Day to celebrate the other side of European “discovery.” These celebrations advance concrete political causes, such as the re-establishment of land rights in the Piedmont.

The Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation trace their lineage to a confederacy of Siouan language groups that managed land in modern-day North Carolina and Virginia for centuries before colonization. Organizers from the Occaneechi Band partnered with community members in the surrounding area to host Alamance County’s first ever Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a ticketed event on Monday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Haw River Ballroom in Saxapahaw. The celebration features an educational panel, culinary tasting, visual art, music, and storytelling.

Host Frank Stasio talks with two of the event organizers who are members of the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation — Crystal Cavalier-Keck, the president of the North Carolina Democratic Party Native American Caucus, and A.yoni Jeffries, an Afro-Indigenous musician based in Durham.

