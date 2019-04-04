After preliminary report of the Ethiopian Airlines crash, what's next for Boeing?

The Ethiopian government has published its preliminary report into the plane crash that killed all 157 people on board last month. It was the second crash involving a Boeing 737 Max in five months. The report found that the crew on the Ethiopian Airlines flight followed all the procedures provided by Boeing, but still weren't able to control the plane. It crashed after take-off from Addis Ababa. Boeing is developing system reforms to submit to regulators for approval. Still, no airlines are taking delivery of new 737 Max planes right now.

