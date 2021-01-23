Aditya Prakash Ensemble: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see some of the most fantastic music I'll experience all year. Now, given the pandemic's challenges and the hardening of international borders, NPR Music and globalFEST moved the 2021 edition from the nightclub to your screen of choice and shared the festival with the world. We called it Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST. We presented 16 artists in intimate settings (often behind desks donning globes), all hosted by African superstar Angélique Kidjo.
Performing from their home base in Los Angeles, Aditya Prakash Ensemble highlights songs borne from South India's Carnatic tradition. Prakash uses his voice as an instrument to tell powerful, emotive stories — which he reimagines in a fresh, dynamic way. Aditya Prakash Ensemble's modern take on traditional music mixes in jazz and hip-hop and features a diverse L.A. ensemble. This set took place during the third night of our 2021 festival. --globalFEST
SET LIST
- "Greenwood"
- "Vasheebava"
- "Payoji"
MUSICIANS
- Aditya Prakash: vocals
- Julian Le: piano
- Owen Clapp: upright bass
- Jonah Levine: trombone, guitar
- Brijesh Pandya: drums
CREDITS
- Producer: Aditya Prakash
- Recorded: Ken Barrientos
- Video: Brian Hashimoto
- Audio: Julian Le
Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Bob Boilen
- Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith
- Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin
- Associate Producer: Bobby Carter
- Tiny Production Team: Kara Frame, Maia Stern
- Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey
- Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann
GLOBALFEST TEAM
- Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, and Bill Bragin
- 2021 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin, and Viviana Benitez
- Event Producer: Ian Thake
- Host: Angélique Kidjo
- Social Media Manager: Valerie French
- Publicity: Brendan Gilmartin, Chart Room Media
- Legal Services: Tamizdat
- Legal Services: Duane Morris
- Producer: THE OFFICE performing arts + film
- Video Production: MODEMA Studios