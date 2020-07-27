Abolish The Police To Bolster The Community, Says Raleigh Activist

By 1 hour ago
  • Taari Coleman stands for a portrait on Thursday, July 16 in a park in Raleigh, N.C. Coleman is a 27-year-old activist living in the city, where she is co-founder of the activist group NC BORN.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Taari Coleman stands for a portrait on Thursday, July 16 in a park in Raleigh, N.C. Coleman is a 27-year-old activist living in the city, where she is co-founder of the activist group NC BORN.
    Kate Medley / For WUNC
  • Taari Coleman stands for a portrait on Thursday, July 16 in a park in Raleigh, N.C. Coleman is a 27-year-old activist living in the city, where she is co-founder of the activist group NC BORN.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    Taari Coleman stands for a portrait on Thursday, July 16 in a park in Raleigh, N.C. Coleman is a 27-year-old activist living in the city, where she is co-founder of the activist group NC BORN.
    Kate Medley / For WUNC

When she's not teaching English at Louisburg College, Taari Coleman can often be found on the streets of Raleigh, megaphone in hand. She is a founding organizer with NC BORN, short for North Carolina Building Our Revolution Now, a group that advocates for defunding and dismantling current law enforcement structures in the state. 

The death of George Floyd propelled Coleman into the Black Lives Matter movement, and helped her come to terms with her own identity as a young Black woman.  In this installment of our series "Calling for Change," Coleman talks about what motivates her to raise her voice. 

Interview Highlights

Taari Coleman on how the Black Lives Matter movement forced her to confront her own identity:

After George Floyd's murder, I came to realize that I hated a part of myself. And the part of myself that I hated was the Black part. There was this part of myself that I inherently hated because I  thought it wasn't good enough.

My feelings about myself are slowly starting to change. This movement has been so beautiful because I've met so many people who are authentically themselves and I felt the freedom to be authentically myself for the first time, I think, in my life.  

Coleman on what it means to call for the abolishment of the police: 

Abolishing the police would be, making it so that police departments and precincts no longer exist and creating community safety programs that actually service the community.

Taari Coleman, a 27-year-old activist and teacher living in Raleigh, N.C., has become a prominent voice in the Black Lives Matter protest movement in the city.
Credit Kate Medley / For WUNC

Just imagining a world without policing and providing that for people, that's my biggest hope is to show people that these oppressive systems that we've been living under, that we see as the norm, can be broken down, and we can recognize how unorthodox they actually are and to build, something a lot more representative of what we all want and what we all need.

Coleman on strengthening community through protest: 

And my biggest hope is that the Raleigh community comes together for each other in the way that it came together for the occupation when we were outside of Roy Cooper's house. So many members of the community came by to just to make sure that we were okay, that you know, we had soft things to put our heads on, that our dietary needs were cared for, that we were hydrated and all of those different things. And it struck me as beautiful and lovely.

 

Tags: 
Series: Calling For Change
City of Raleigh
George Floyd
Racism
Raleigh Police
Louisburg College

Related Content

Since George Floyd's Death, These Confederate Monuments Have Been Removed In North Carolina

By Jul 22, 2020
NCDCR, UNC-Chapel Hill, Wikimedia

This story was updated at 1:57 p.m. on July 14, 2020.

While the Confederacy lasted just a bit longer than four years, its memory has lived on for lifetimes in the form of historical markers, the names of streets, counties and towns, its flag and monuments.

Police Response To Raleigh Protests Has Cost At Least $2.2M

By Jul 2, 2020
Line of police officers in riot gear face a line of kneeling protesters.
Jason deBruyn/WUNC

Law enforcement agencies have spent at least $2.2 million responding to protests that occurred in Raleigh, North Carolina, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Top Chef Contestant Permanently Closes Raleigh Restaurant

By Jul 9, 2020
Flickr / https://bit.ly/2ZdjmaX

A “Top Chef” contestant's restaurant in North Carolina has permanently closed down due to revenue losses amid the coronavirus pandemic.