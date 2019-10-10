3 More Stand-Alone Spending Measures Head To NC Governor

Three more spending measures gleaned from the vetoed North Carolina state budget bill have cleared the General Assembly and next go to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.

The House voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday for legislation that funds transportation projects and the community college system.  And the Senate gave final approval to fund new prosecutor positions and judgeships as more young offenders enter the juvenile system starting Dec. 1.

The bills are the latest stand-alone measures Republicans created by copying portions of the larger budget Cooper vetoed in June. While the Democratic governor and GOP lawmakers have been in a stalemate over the larger budget, Cooper has signed all but one of the "mini-budgets" to date.

After the Senate meets on Thursday, legislators don't plan more votes until at least Oct. 21.
 

