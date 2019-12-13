2020 Shaping Up, $8 Billion Needed For Schools?, Backlash Over The 'Silent Sam' Settlement

Rematches are shaping up for 2020 in some North Carolina legislative districts, while dozens of seats are still unopposed with a week to go for candidate filing.

A new study came out saying the state needs to drastically increase spending on public schools — maybe by as much as $8 billion over eight years.

The University of North Carolina agreed to give the Sons of Confederate Veterans the felled "Silent Sam" statue along with $2.5 million for upkeep. Now a civil rights law firm is going to court to try to block the settlement.

Becki Gray of the John Locke Foundation and Rob Schofield of NC Policy Watch recap the week in state politics from the right and the left.

