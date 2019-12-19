Related Program: 
The State of Things

2019 Is The Year That Wasn’t In NC Politics

  NC legislative building
    The North Carolina state legislative building.
Historians will know 2019 as a year in which not a lot happened in the North Carolina legislature. Lawmakers did not pass a new state budget, despite holding the second-longest legislative session in state history. Gov. Roy Cooper was not able to expand Medicaid in the state, and the legislature did not pass any large social policies.

However, there were some big political shake-ups. This year the courts ruled that North Carolina had to redraw both its Congressional and legislative districts due to unconstitutional gerrymandering. Because of the redistricting, two Congressional seats will be up for grabs in November. One of them used to belong to Rep. Mark Walker who says he will no longer run in the redrawn district. On Thursday morning, Rep. Mark Meadows from Western North Carolina also announced that he will not be running again in 2020.

Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about his analysis of the year’s political headlines. They talk about the impact of a somewhat divided state government and the role of redistricting. Tiberii also looks back at the decade and shares what he is looking out for in the political world in 2020, including North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race and the gubernatorial election.

North Carolina Rep. Walker Won’t Run In 2020, Eyes Senate In 2022.

By Dec 17, 2019
Official photo of Congressman Mark Walker
United States Congress

  U.S. Rep. Mark Walker announced late Monday he won’t run for anything in 2020 — making him the second North Carolina Republican congressman standing aside because of recent redistricting.

Holding Won't Seek Relection, New Congressional Map A Factor

By Dec 6, 2019
Portrait of George Holding
Courtesy of George Holding

North Carolina's newly redrawn congressional map has convinced at least one Republican incumbent not to run for reelection next year. U.S. Rep. George Holding issued a statement today acknowledging that changes to the 2nd Congressional District factored into his decision not to seek another term in 2020.