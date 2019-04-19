Related Program: 
All Things Considered

20 Years After The Columbine Shooting, Students And Staff Reflect On What Happened

By Leigh Paterson 1 hour ago
Originally published on April 19, 2019 7:20 pm

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the school shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado. What's changed and what's stayed the same with regards to school safety and mental health since then?