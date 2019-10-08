12 Asylum Seekers Julián Castro Escorted To The U.S. Border Sent Back To Mexico

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro knew he had do something when he heard what was happening to LGBTQ and disabled asylum seekers on the border.

Castro was pressed by Dani Morereo Hi from the Texas Civil Rights Project during a conversation with NPR on Friday.

"I have to ask you this because the migrants themselves they see the news and they see what's happening," Hi pressed the former secretary of Housing and Urban Development during NPR's Off Script series of conversations with undecided voters and presidential candidates.

"When I see them every day they ask me who can come and help us. Can you come to Brownsville? Can you come to meet them with us and help them?," Hi asked.

"We'd be glad to see how we can be helpful in doing that. Sure," Castro responded.

On Monday, Castro crossed into Matamoros, Mexico, to meet with a dozen asylum seekers who have been waiting there under the Trump administration's Migrant Protection Protocols policy, also known as Remain in Mexico.

The asylum seekers were hoping they could be allowed to wait in the United States for their immigration court dates instead of Mexico where they said they faced violence and harassment because they identify as LGBTQ.

Democratic Presidential candidate @JulianCastro will stop by Matamoros, MX today to meet with asylum seekers who have been waiting for months for their immigration court dates under @POTUS Remain in MX program.



He’s going to spend time with a group of lgbtq asylum seekers https://t.co/PRRMOCF8xQ pic.twitter.com/maSTGgwuqU — Reynaldo Leaños Jr. (@ReynaldoLeanos) October 7, 2019

Castro walked with the group and their lawyers across the international bridge and asked Customs and Border Patrol to allow them in, claiming an exemption to the MPP because of their status.

The Remain in Mexico policy is supposed to allow for "vulnerable" populations to circumvent the program.

Immigration attorneys and the Texas Civil Rights Project have been advocating for CBP to conduct non-refoulement interviews with members of the LGBTQ community seeking asylum a process that allows them to be taken out of the MPP process.

Customs and Border Patrol admitted the group and agreed to reprocessed them.

Afterward while addressing reporters, Castro again called for an end to the Trump administration's Remain in Mexico policy.

"I hope that people in this country who say they're Jesus-loving, God-loving- that they pay more attention to to God-loving, Jesus-loving people on this side of the border, that are brown-skinned, that are desperate, and are being treated cruelly by this president," he said.

Hours later CBP released the asylum seekers back into Mexico. according to Texas Civil Rights Project.

BREAKING: We just heard the terrible news that all 12 of our clients escorted by @JulianCastro were sent back to Mexico. This is of course a mockery of due process. Here is our statement on the matter:#LetThemIn — Texas Civil Rights Project (@TXCivilRights) October 7, 2019

"This is a brutal blow to due process. These 12 people have been in CBP custody for 3 hours, which means that each person had less than 15 minutes for their non-refoulement interviews," the group tweeted in a statement.

