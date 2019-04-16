109: The future of work is anchor jobs and side hustles

We're headed for the biggest year of IPOs since the '90s dot-com boom. Lyft just went public, valued at $26 billion, with Postmates and Uber set to follow. Vested employees will become overnight millionaires, but what about the millions of independent contractors who deliver the food and drive the passengers? Lyft relies on its 1.4 million freelance drivers who earn, on average, $17.50 per hour with no benefits or organizing power. What's that mean for the U.S. workforce? We get smart on the gig economy with Kristin Sharp, executive director of the Shift Commission at New America, a nonpartisan think tank. She leads a project on the future of work.

