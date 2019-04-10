1 Fatality In Downtown Durham Gas Explosion

Updated 12:33

Durham Police officials confirmed one fatality from a downtown gas explosion Wednesday morning.

In addition, a firefighter was transported to the hospital and was in serious condition as of noon. In total, 15 individuals were take to hospitals.

The explosion happened at 10:27 at 115 North Duke Street. A contractor was boring underground and hit a two-inch gas line, according to police spokesman Wil Glenn. The resulting gas leak led to the explosion.

Updated at 11:28 a.m.

Durham Public School officials report no injuries after a gas explosion near the Durham School of the Arts downtown.

"Our students and staff are safe in place at the school; there have been no injuries at our school," reads a statement on the DSA website.

School officials say class will be dismissed early, and buses will bring students home as soon as possible. Those who drive students to school can pick them up in the Trinity United Methodist Church parking lot. Remaining students will be taken to the Brogden Middle School auditorium. Emergency responders have blocked access to campus, so school officials urge the public to stay away from the area.

Updated 11:00 a.m.

Authorities are on the scene of a gas leak and apparent explosion in downtown Durham.

The city posted a notice to social media, asking residents to stay away from Morgan and Duke Streets.

A gas explosion has occurred at 115 N. Duke St. Duke St. from Chapel Hill Rd. to Morgan St. is closed. AVOID the area. pic.twitter.com/9UdKMiKx7h — Durham EM (@AlertDurham) April 10, 2019

Firefighters are on the scene, as smoke can be seen billowing from a building in the area. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.