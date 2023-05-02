Proposal to ban abortions after 12 weeks will move forward after NC GOP lawmakers announce agreement

After months of closed-door discussions among Republican lawmakers, N.C. House and Senate leaders announced Tuesday night that they’ve agreed to ban abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Current state law bans abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, with few exceptions after that point. The new proposed restrictions include exceptions after 12 weeks for rape, incest, and threat to the life of the mother. It's a somewhat less restrictive approach that some other GOP-led states have taken on the issue.

Legislators are planning to insert the restrictions into a bill that tweaks the state’s “safe surrender” law that governs how parents can give up babies for adoption. Senate Bill 20 will be released later Tuesday night as a conference report, meaning it will be fast-tracked with fewer committee hearings before it reaches the floor for passage.

The new restrictions are paired with a variety of provisions related to adoption and foster care, including funding for childcare grants.

"We have the opportunity to save many lives," said Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth. "We have the opportunity to provide women and families options that they have not had before. ... We have the opportunity to modernize our pro-life laws."

Abortion rights groups were quick to blast the new proposal; a group called the Triangle Abortion Access Coalition already announced plans to hold a march and rally on Wednesday.

Ahead of the state GOP's legislative announcement, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic in North Carolina shared its opposition on Twitter. The organization said the ban would violate "fundamental human rights" and interfere in "private health care decisions."

🚨NEWS🚨 State lawmakers are about to drop an abortion ban. In addition to violating fundamental human rights and interfering with private health care decisions, it needs to be said that #NCGA leadership is ignoring their own democratic processes here. #ncpol https://t.co/zE6MBsUxbs — PP South Atlantic NC (@PPSATNC) May 2, 2023

Gov. Roy Cooper is likely to veto the bill, but Republicans could have the votes they need to override and make the bill become law.

The GOP now has a supermajority in both the House and Senate, after Rep. Tricia Cotham of Mecklenburg County switched her party affiliation to Republican. Cotham has previously spoken in favor of abortion rights as a Democrat, so how she votes on this bill will be closely watched.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

