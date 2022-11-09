GOP gains majority of state's highest court

Republicans now have a majority on the North Carolina Supreme Court.

Two seats were up for grabs this year, and Republicans won both.

Richard Dietz, a North Carolina Court of Appeals judge, will replace retiring Associate Justice Robin Hudson, a Democrat who has served on the panel since 2007.

Trey Allen, who serves as General Counsel for the state Administrative Office of the Courts, defeated incumbent Democratic Associate Justice Sam Ervin IV.

The court is now comprised of five Republicans and two Democrats. The victories will give the party a majority for several years, as the next two seats up for reelection are also held by Democrats.

All supreme court candidates ran on a similar platform: a vow to keep their personal politics from interfering with their rulings.

Over the next couple of years, the court is likely to weigh in on topics including redistricting and abortion. A GOP-controlled court may open the door for Republicans to draw a more politically beneficial congressional map after this election cycle and create a new avenue to weaken Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s policy initiatives.

