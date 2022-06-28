Bringing The World Home To You

Politics

Live Updates: Hutchinson says Trump knew crowd was armed and told them to march

By Ximena Bustillo,
Jonathan Franklin
Published June 28, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT
Members of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Members of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Cassidy Hutchinson, the aide to Mark Meadows who appeared in videotaped testimony before the Jan. 6 committee last week, is the panel's surprise witness for Tuesday's hearing, NPR has confirmed.

The committee announced Monday that it would hold a hearing Tuesday "to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony."

Watch the hearing here starting at 1 p.m.:

The hearing announcement was unexpected; the committee was on brief hiatus until the week of July 11.

This will be the sixth hearing for the Democrat-led committee, which has spent the last few weeks building a case around former President Donald Trump and his influence on the Jan. 6 insurrection.

This story will be updated.
