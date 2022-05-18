NC state legislature returning for annual work session

The North Carolina General Assembly is returning to Raleigh for its traditional budget-adjustment work session, but lawmakers won't be getting out of the blocks quickly.

The House and Senate will gavel in floor sessions at midday Wednesday, but Republican leaders in both chambers say neither committees nor recorded votes will occur this week.

That's not surprising given that dozens of incumbents have been back home competing in Tuesday's primaries. Lawmakers can begin introducing bills Wednesday.

The chief job for lawmakers is to approve changes to the second year of the already-enacted two-year budget. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper made recommendations last week.

Senate leader Phil Berger said recently that he and House Speaker Tim Moore are aiming to adjourn this annual session by around July 1, which is when the new fiscal year begins.

Other legislation pending from 2021 likely to be debated now include bills that would make lawful medical marijuana and sports wagering.

On Tuesday night, a hotly contested race for state senate in the Fayetteville area ended up a blowout. Val Applewhite easily defeated Kirk DeViere in the Democratic primary for the state Senate in District 19. Applewhite won a rare endorsement from Gov. Cooper, who went against an incumbent Democrat. DeViere previously voted with Republicans in the state senate on the budget and re-opening schools, prompting Applewhite to run.

WUNC's Dave DeWitt contributed to this report.