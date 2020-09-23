Speaking In Charlotte, Biden Makes First NC Stop Since Primaries

Former Vice President Joe Biden made his first campaign appearance in North Carolina Wednesday since the primaries when he spoke in Charlotte at Camp North End in what his team said was a Black Economic Summit.

Biden talked about ways for African Americans to grow their household wealth.

He touched on expansion of the Affordable Care Act, increasing homeownership and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

“Here’s the deal,” Biden said. “If you make less than $15 an hour working 40 hours a week, you are making a wage under the poverty level. No one in America should be working a 40 hour a week job and still be living in poverty.”

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles was the moderator, and NBA player Chris Paul, a Winston-Salem native, also spoke. The event was closed to the general public. The hand-picked guests sat apart and wore masks.

Biden — wearing his trademark aviator sunglasses — also addressed the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is all within our power to do something," Biden said. "The virus wasn’t (President Trump)'s fault. But the way he’s handled it has been close to criminal."

Trump has made numerous trips to North Carolina and will campaign at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Thursday night.

North Carolina is considered a must-win state for the GOP.

