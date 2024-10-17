Is it becoming too hot to work?

The South is seeing the effects of a warming climate. 2024 was the hottest summer on record for much of the region. For people who work outside, it’s making jobs more difficult, dangerous... and even deadly.

This week, we chat with two journalists from WUNC-North Carolina Public Radio about their multi-part series Scorched Workers, which examines the impact of rising heat on outdoor workers in North Carolina.

Featuring:



Aaron Sánchez-Guerra, Race, Class & Communities Reporter at WUNC

Celeste Gracia, Environment Reporter at WUNC

Links:

