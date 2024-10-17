Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

Is it becoming too hot to work?

By Anisa Khalifa,
Charlie Shelton-OrmondJerad Walker
Published October 17, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
The South is seeing the effects of a warming climate. 2024 was the hottest summer on record for much of the region. For people who work outside, it’s making jobs more difficult, dangerous... and even deadly.

This week, we chat with two journalists from WUNC-North Carolina Public Radio about their multi-part series Scorched Workers, which examines the impact of rising heat on outdoor workers in North Carolina.

Featuring:

  • Aaron Sánchez-Guerra, Race, Class & Communities Reporter at WUNC
  • Celeste Gracia, Environment Reporter at WUNC

Links:

The Broadside
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
Jerad Walker
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
