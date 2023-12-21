The kids are alright: NPR Student Podcast Challenge finalist

NPR's annual Student Podcast Challenge is kind of a big deal. In 2023 alone, they received over 3,300 entries. This week on the Broadside, we highlight the work of one of the finalists who uncovered the history of her neighborhood -- Oberlin Village in Raleigh, NC -- and fought to bring it into the light and preserve it for future generations.

Featuring:



Leeya Chaudhuri - Journalist (and student) at Enloe High School in Raleigh, NC

Brian Hedgepeth - Teacher at Enloe High School

Links: