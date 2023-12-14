Recovering from long COVID could be a long journey
Three years after the pandemic began, we now know an incredible amount about the COVID-19 virus. But long Covid symptoms and treatment options remain a blinds pot. This week, we check in on a group of patients and doctors from the Carolinas who we’ve been following for over a year in order to see how we’re adapting to this second silent pandemic.
Featuring:
- Jason deBruyn, Health Reporter at North Carolina Public Radio
- Eleanor Spicer Rice, science writer and long COVID patient
- Dr. John Baratta, Founder and Co-director of the UNC Health COVID Recovery Clinic
- Justin Foster, former Clemson University football player
Links:
- Check out Jason’s recent reporting on long Covid and our original story featuring Eleanor and Justin from 2022.
- You can find a transcript of the episode here.