Recovering from long COVID could be a long journey

Three years after the pandemic began, we now know an incredible amount about the COVID-19 virus. But long Covid symptoms and treatment options remain a blinds pot. This week, we check in on a group of patients and doctors from the Carolinas who we’ve been following for over a year in order to see how we’re adapting to this second silent pandemic.

Featuring:



Jason deBruyn, Health Reporter at North Carolina Public Radio

Eleanor Spicer Rice, science writer and long COVID patient

Dr. John Baratta, Founder and Co-director of the UNC Health COVID Recovery Clinic

Justin Foster, former Clemson University football player

Links:

