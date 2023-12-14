Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

Recovering from long COVID could be a long journey

Published December 14, 2023 at 5:30 AM EST
Three years after the pandemic began, we now know an incredible amount about the COVID-19 virus. But long Covid symptoms and treatment options remain a blinds pot. This week, we check in on a group of patients and doctors from the Carolinas who we’ve been following for over a year in order to see how we’re adapting to this second silent pandemic.

Featuring:

  • Jason deBruyn, Health Reporter at North Carolina Public Radio
  • Eleanor Spicer Rice, science writer and long COVID patient
  • Dr. John Baratta, Founder and Co-director of the UNC Health COVID Recovery Clinic
  • Justin Foster, former Clemson University football player

Links:

