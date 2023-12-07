Millions across the South can’t trust their tap water

Millions of people across the South, many of them living in majority Black cities like Jackson, Mississippi and Memphis, Tennessee, are enduring serious problems in their water supply. Billions in federal funds were recently allocated to help fix cities' poor water quality, but will it be enough? Join us as we tap into the water across the region and learn what it’ll take to clean it up.

Featuring:

Adam Mahoney, climate and environment reporter at Capital B

Links:

