The Broadside

Millions across the South can’t trust their tap water

Published December 7, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST
When you turn on the faucet in your house, you really don’t want to think twice about the quality of the water coming out. But that’s the reality for millions of people across the South.

Millions of people across the South, many of them living in majority Black cities like Jackson, Mississippi and Memphis, Tennessee, are enduring serious problems in their water supply. Billions in federal funds were recently allocated to help fix cities' poor water quality, but will it be enough? Join us as we tap into the water across the region and learn what it’ll take to clean it up.

Featuring:

Links:

  • Check out Adam Mahoney’s reporting on Black America’s water crisis.
  • You can find a transcript of the episode here.
The Broadside
Latest Episodes