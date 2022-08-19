Should a gerrymandered legislature face limits?

The state Supreme Court halted two voter-backed constitutional amendments from taking effect on Friday, siding with an argument from the NAACP that a racially gerrymandered NC General Assembly lacks some legitimacy. Meanwhile, the Attorney General faces a criminal campaign investigation, and one Congressional hopeful may – or may not – know the difference between a department store and a development democracy. Clark Riemer and Rob Schofield seek to make some sense of this week’s state political news.