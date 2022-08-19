Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUNC Politics Podcast Social Logo 4500x4500 Copy
WUNC Politics

Should a gerrymandered legislature face limits?

Published August 19, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
politics politics podcast logo

The state Supreme Court halted two voter-backed constitutional amendments from taking effect on Friday, siding with an argument from the NAACP that a racially gerrymandered NC General Assembly lacks some legitimacy. Meanwhile, the Attorney General faces a criminal campaign investigation, and one Congressional hopeful may – or may not – know the difference between a department store and a development democracy. Clark Riemer and Rob Schofield seek to make some sense of this week’s state political news.

WUNC Politics
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii covers politics for WUNC. Before that, he served as the station's Greensboro Bureau Chief.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii