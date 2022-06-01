Bringing The World Home To You

WUNC Politics

A plan to expand Medicaid includes other significant changes to health care

Published June 1, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT
State Senators have given approval to a plan that would expand Medicaid in North Carolina to some 600,000 people. North Carolina is just one of just 12 states that has yet to expand the federal health care program, which is administered by state agencies. The proposed expansion signals a major shift from some Republicans. And the bill itself includes some notable provisions that are tangential to Medicaid. On this episode of The Politics Podcast Jason deBruyn offers analysis on what the bill seeks to do, and the impacts it could have.

