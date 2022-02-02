Bringing The World Home To You

WUNC Politics

Will the NC Supreme Court strike down districts? And a deeper look at the Triad economy

Published February 2, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST
A major case moved through North Carolina’s high court this week. At issue are whether Congressional and legislative districts can be so partisan they violate the state constitution. Will justices strike down the districts? And if they do, then what? WUNC's Jeff Tiberii and Dave DeWitt discuss the case. Then later, Jeff talks with Greensboro economist Andrew Brod about what a major economic development announcement could mean for the Piedmont Triad.

WUNC PoliticsNCPOLRedistrictingNC Supreme Court
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii covers politics for WUNC. Before that, he served as the station's Greensboro Bureau Chief.
