An increasing number of Americans are dying from drug overdose. Between April 2020 and April 2021 more than 100,000 people in the country died, a new ominous benchmark. One of the leading culprits is fentanyl, a synthetic opiate. On this episode of the Politics Podcast reporters Taylor Knopf from North Carolina Health News and WUNC's Jason deBruyn discuss the upward trend, and possible solutions.