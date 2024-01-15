MLK 'Dream' Speech in NC; The New Brownies Book; Black-owned bookstores

A Segment: MLK 'Dream' Speech in Rocky Mount

The world knows Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous "I have a dream" speech. But months before he delivered that landmark speech at the March on Washington, King rehearsed it in Rocky Mount, NC. Rev. Omotolokun Omokunde was there, just 15 years old, and got to meet King. He talks with Leoneda Inge about that Rocky Mount visit and the impact he still feels today.

Reverend Omotolokun Omokunde was a 15-year-old student at Booker T. Washington High School in Rocky Mount when he got the chance to meet King and hear him speak.

B Segment: The New Brownies Book: A Love Letter to Black Families

Dr. Karida L. Brown and Charly Palmer are author and illustrator of “The New Brownies Book: A Love Letter to Black Families.” A modern-day revival of The Brownies’ Book, published by W.E.B. DuBois in 1920, this new anthology celebrates a new generation of Black children.

Dr. Karida L. Brown and Charly Palmer, author and illustrator of “The New Brownies Book: A Love Letter to Black Families.”

C Segment: Black-owned bookstores grow in NC

Before there was “Book-Tok,” there was Troy Jonson, curating a website he calls the African American Literature Book Club. Troy Johnson has been at this a long time, updating “The Largest Site Celebrating Books by Black Writers Since 1998.” Johnson started tracking Black-owned bookstores more than a decade ago. And now, three of those Black-owned bookstores he tracks are in North Carolina. We talk with one of the shop owners and Johnson about supporting Black writers and literature on the internet, and in person.

Victoria Scott-Miller, owner of Liberation Station Bookstore (est. 2023, Raleigh)

Langston Miller, son of Victoria, and inspiration for the store

Troy Johnson, African American Literature Book Club (AALBC)