Due South is a source for news, information, and perspectives from across North Carolina and the South.
It takes a panoramic view of politics, place, race, and southern culture, among other topics. The show takes deep-dives into the news - while also providing a break from the news cycle with conversations on topics ranging from food and music to arts and culture.
Due South is a new daily radio show on WUNC hosted by Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii. The hour-long program aims to add more context, deeper analysis, knowledge, joy, and sometimes-uncomfortable history to our ongoing conversations. Due South is a place to make sense of what’s happening in our community. The show seeks to highlight the threads that bind us together and help to define what being a modern-day North Carolinian is all about.
Due South is a production of WUNC - North Carolina Public Radio and is broadcast from the American Tobacco Historic District in downtown Durham. Our production staff includes co-hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii. Erin Keever is the executive producer. Our producers are Stacia Brown, Cole del Charco, and Rachel McCarthy. Denarius Thomas is our technical director.
