Mary Helen Moore

Reporter

Mary Helen Moore is a reporter with the NC Newsroom, a journalism collaboration expanding state government news coverage for North Carolina audiences. The collaboration is funded by a two-year grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Moore is a native of Halifax County and a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill graduate. She loves reading, fishing, doing puzzles, and baking. Her state reporting experience includes coverage of real estate and growth at the News & Observer, where she most recently served as Durham reporter. She has won numerous journalism awards in North Carolina and Florida.