Jered Walker

Jerad Walker is WUNC’s Editor of Narrative Audio and Podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting where he developed and produced podcasts, reported on arts and culture, and directed the Portland-based public media outlet’s music service. Walker began his career at WAMU in Washington, D.C. where he worked on music production and programming. There, he was also a regular contributor to the news broadcast as a features reporter. As a freelance journalist, his stories have appeared on NPR, NPR Music, and a wide range of outlets from KUOW in Seattle to WXPN in Philadelphia. Walker received an MBA from American University and a bachelor’s degree in International Affairs from the University of Georgia.

