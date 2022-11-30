Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jered Walker

Editor for Narrative Audio and Podcasts

Jerad Walker is WUNC’s Editor of Narrative Audio and Podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting where he developed and produced podcasts, reported on arts and culture, and directed the Portland-based public media outlet’s music service. Walker began his career at WAMU in Washington, D.C. where he worked on music production and programming. There, he was also a regular contributor to the news broadcast as a features reporter. As a freelance journalist, his stories have appeared on NPR, NPR Music, and a wide range of outlets from KUOW in Seattle to WXPN in Philadelphia. Walker received an MBA from American University and a bachelor’s degree in International Affairs from the University of Georgia.