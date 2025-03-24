Adam Wagner is an editor/reporter with the NC Newsroom, a journalism collaboration expanding state government news coverage for North Carolina audiences. The collaboration is funded by a two-year grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

Wagner has more than 10 years of North Carolina reporting experience. Most recently, he served as Climate Change and Environmental Reporter at the News & Observer. There, he was part of a team that won several national awards for the investigative series Big Poultry, including an Investigative Reporters & Editors award and the Victor K. McElheny Award. As a reporter for the StarNews in Wilmington, he helped lead the team that broke the GenX/PFAS story. Wagner is a graduate of the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism & Honors program at Ohio University.