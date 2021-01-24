Edwin Perez: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Every January, I attendat a New York City nightclub and see some of the most fantastic music I'll experience all year. Now, given the pandemic's challenges and the hardening of international borders, NPR Music and globalFEST moved the 2021 edition from the nightclub to your screen of choice and shared the festival with the world. We called itTiny Desk Meets globalFEST. We presented 16 artists in intimate settings (often behind desks donning globes), all hosted by African superstarAngélique Kidjo.

From the basement of the Bowery Electric in downtown Manhattan, composer and vocalist Edwin Perez and his 10-piece band come together to put on a show. With a strong backbeat and enough room to move around, Perez's up-tempo energy brings the party and keeps it going. The theme of the night is salsa dura music, which originated in New York in the 1970s and gained acclaim thanks to acts like the Fania All-Stars and Spanish Harlem Orchestra. This set took place on the final night of our 2021 festival. --globalFEST

SET LIST

"La Salsa Que Me Crió"

"No Puedo Respirar" (I Can't Breathe)"

"Mi Tierra

MUSICIANS

Edwin Perez: vocals, band leader

Leonardo Govin: trombone

Michael Pallas: trombone

Jonathan Powell: trumpet

Kalí Rodriguez: trumpet

Nelson Mathew Gonzalez: bongo, cowbell

Manuel Alejandro Carro: timbales

Oreste Abrantes: congas

Yuniel Jimenez: Cuban tres

Ahmed Alom Vega: piano

Jorge Bringas: bass

CREDITS

Producer: Edwin Perez

Video: Ehud Lazin

Audio: Mark Lewis

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bob Boilen

Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith

Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

Tiny Production Team: Kara Frame, Maia Stern

Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

GLOBALFEST TEAM

Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, and Bill Bragin

2021 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin, and Viviana Benitez

Event Producer: Ian Thake

Host: Angélique Kidjo

Social Media Manager: Valerie French

Publicity: Brendan Gilmartin, Chart Room Media

Legal Services: Tamizdat

Legal Services: Duane Morris

Producer: THE OFFICE performing arts + film

Video Production: MODEMA Studios

