Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music

Hayley Williams: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Lars Gotrich
Published December 9, 2020 at 6:22 AM EST

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

"I've never done this without Paramore," Hayley Williams announces during her Tiny Desk (home) concert. For the first time in months, she's joined by a band, including friends and Tiny Desk alumnae Julien Baker and Becca Mancari. And from the moment the camera pans out of a literal tiny desk diorama, a jolt of energy leaps from Williams.

Petals for Armor is a soul-cleansing exhale from years of holding her breath. Originally released in a series of EPs, her solo debut sings through heartache in a tangle of triumph and hard-earned wisdom. It's a pop album that knows sadness can simmer, but also shout over an ever-shifting sonic palette. During the pandemic and protests, Williams has played these songs from her couch with muted restraint, and self-serenaded with acoustic covers — sad songs really can be sympathetic companions during dark days.

But in her home, surrounded by blank canvases, Williams and friends splash a bottled-up energy. The joy is infectious, as "Pure Love" bursts from first bloom, "Taken" shows off Baker's jazzy-funk licks and Williams leans into the "Dead Horse" kiss-off with gleeful abandon.

SET LIST

  • "Pure Love"

  • "Taken"

  • "Dead Horse"

    • MUSICIANS

  • Hayley Williams: vocals, keys, guitar

  • Aaron Steele: drums

  • Joey Howard: bass

  • Becca Mancari: synth, vocals

  • Julien Baker: guitar

    • CREDITS

  • Video: Mike Kluge, Jonny Kingsbury, Derec Dunn, Violeta Boix

  • Audio: Travis Bing

  • Miniature Art Director: Natalie Hosselton

    • TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Lars Gotrich

  • Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith

  • Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

  • Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

  • Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Kara Frame, Maia Stern

  • Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR MusicTiny Desk Concerts
    Lars Gotrich
    Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the .
    See stories by Lars Gotrich
    More Stories