NPR Music

Kingfish: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Abby O'Neill
Published October 20, 2020 at 5:18 AM EDT

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram made his Tiny Desk debut in 2018 at age 19, flashing brilliance while backing hip-hop icon Rakim. Since then, this Grammy-nominated singer and guitarist from Clarksdale, Miss., has risen to critical acclaim and packed venues across the nation. Kingfish blends Delta Blues with contemporary melodies that resonate with blues lovers new and old. Evocative of mentor and collaborator Buddy Guy's signature hammer-on technique, the 21-year-old Kingfish ferries this treasured genre of the American musical tradition to contemporary audiences. His Tiny Desk (home) concert was shot at Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale with bassist Paul Rogers.

SET LIST

  • "Fresh Out"

  • "Outside of This Town

  • "Listen"

  • "Rock & Roll"

    • MUSICIANS

  • Christone "Kingfish" Ingram: vocals, guitar

  • Paul Rogers: bass

    • CREDITS

  • Video By: Tom Cooper

  • Audio By: Allen Brown

  • Producer: Abby O'Neill

  • Audio Mastering Engineer: Josh Rogosin

  • Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith

  • Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

  • Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

