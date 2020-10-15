Bebel Gilberto: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music'sTiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, NPR Music presents four very special Tiny Desk (home) concerts recorded especially for this week.

When we invited Brazilian vocalist Bebel Gilberto to do a Tiny Desk (home) concert, we had no idea her home would have a spectacular view of speed boats gliding across the lagoon in the heart of the picturesque Leblon neighborhood overlooking the iconic Dois Irmãos mountain in Rio de Janeiro.

Bebel Gilberto is, of course, the daughter of one of the creators of bossa nova, João Gilberto. But as she slinks into the subtle electronic samba of "Cliché," from her new album Agora, it becomes clear why she is now a standard bearer of Brazilian music. During this concert, she is accompanied by Chico Brown, the son of famed musician Carlinhos Brown and grandson of the legendary Chico Buarque.

You can feel the presence of all of that Brazilian musical royalty in one of Bebel Gilberto's most popular songs, the closing "Aganjú."

SET LIST

"Cliché"

"Na Cara"

"Aganjú"

MUSICIANS

Bebel Gilberto: vocals

Chico Brown: keys, guitar, percussion, vocals

CREDITS

Video By: Cesio Lima, Fabio Fausto, Joao Adams, Antonio Lima

Director of Photography: Willian Andrade

Audio By: Mauro Bianchi, Antoine Midane at Midanix Studio, Fred Coelho, Thaigo Silverio

Producer: Felix Contreras

Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith

Audio Mastering Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

